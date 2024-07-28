Degen (DEGEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.99 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Degen token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $76.99 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Degen has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00609014 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $15,032,751.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

