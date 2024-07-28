Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

DENN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 735,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,978. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a market cap of $387.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $82,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

