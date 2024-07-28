DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $43.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 53,914,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,874. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.79.

In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.06.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

