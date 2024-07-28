Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60 to $6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.550 billion to $5.650, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.600-6.750 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

