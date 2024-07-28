Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.39.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $7.72 on Friday, hitting $417.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,874. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.