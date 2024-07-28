eCash Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $765.09 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $765.09 million and $40.86 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, eCash has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,878.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.99 or 0.00611374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,735,264,048,091 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

