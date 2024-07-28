Edelcoin Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Edelcoin has a market cap of $6.20 billion and approximately $5.52 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12481926 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5,263,420.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.