EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.
EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %
NYSE:EME traded up $17.45 on Friday, reaching $364.05. 1,229,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.81. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.
EMCOR Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.
Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EME
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EMCOR Group
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.