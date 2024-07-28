EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:EME traded up $17.45 on Friday, reaching $364.05. 1,229,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.81. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

