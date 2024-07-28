Energy Income Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355,384 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises 3.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $161,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $80.54.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

