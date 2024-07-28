Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $76.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Enova International stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. Enova International has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.92 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,053 shares of company stock worth $5,732,873 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Enova International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Enova International by 172.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Enova International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

