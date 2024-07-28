Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $19.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $856.20. 555,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $857.65. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $795.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

