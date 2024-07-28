Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $47.31 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,327 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 7,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 38,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 604.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.05. The stock had a trading volume of 318,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.54.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

