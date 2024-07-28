Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $52.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 291.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Fabrinet worth $52,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $99,045,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 563,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,309,000 after buying an additional 369,389 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 216.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2,873.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,936,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

FN stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,971. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $266.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.42 and its 200-day moving average is $212.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

