Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $55.58 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 166,883 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $55,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.42. 7,274,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,258,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Argus boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

