Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,674,000 after buying an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after buying an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,173,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,413,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $130,386,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.08. 1,972,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,273. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

