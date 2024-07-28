Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $73.77 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $73,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after buying an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,400,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 4,794,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

