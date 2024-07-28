Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,932 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after buying an additional 649,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 213,014 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,648.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544 in the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,713. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $171.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.13 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

