Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,710 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $74,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.30.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.26. The stock had a trading volume of 774,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $503.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

