Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 712,480 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,738,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,480 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $66,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,938,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,291,000. Natixis boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,789,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,736,000 after buying an additional 1,772,828 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.76. 7,954,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

