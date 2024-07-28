Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,973,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

