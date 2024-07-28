Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 140,406 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,406 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income worth $50,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shares of O traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. 3,138,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,323,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

