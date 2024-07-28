Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,153.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.41. 1,748,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,531. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

