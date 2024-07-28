Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

