Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382,120 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.79% of Etsy worth $63,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Etsy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Etsy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.27. 3,003,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,950. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.