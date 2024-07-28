Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$9.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.

In other Equinox Gold news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

