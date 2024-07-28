ERC20 Tops One Day Volume of $147.31 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $23.90 million and $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,030.79 or 1.00082069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00071594 BTC.

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01679571 USD and is up 10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

