Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 20.43%.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESQ stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $59.30. 77,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

