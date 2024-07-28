EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) Shares Down 1.2%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.61. 21,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 293,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

