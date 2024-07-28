Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $24.50.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

