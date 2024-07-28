Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Farmers National Banc
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,290. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.
