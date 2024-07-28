Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,014,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,290. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile



Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

