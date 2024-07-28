Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELG. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FELG opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

