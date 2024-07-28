Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $309.71

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.71 ($4.01) and traded as high as GBX 331.50 ($4.29). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 331.50 ($4.29), with a volume of 568,276 shares traded.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 309.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 293.21.
About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
