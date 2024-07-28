Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.92 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.92, Zacks reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of FISI stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 85,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.