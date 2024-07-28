FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 86,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.98.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
