FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, Zacks reports. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FINW traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 86,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.67. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

