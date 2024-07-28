First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

First Foundation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on First Foundation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Foundation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.