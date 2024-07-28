First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Earnings Results

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Zacks reports. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

First of Long Island Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 154,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

