First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the June 30th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 77,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.