First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 309,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.28.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.