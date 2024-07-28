First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,955. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,565,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 258,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,031,000 after buying an additional 835,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 38,705.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,401,000 after buying an additional 3,000,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,668,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

