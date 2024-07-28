First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the June 30th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,001,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SDVY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,955. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $36.44.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
