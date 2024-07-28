First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $66.33. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671. The stock has a market cap of $82.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

