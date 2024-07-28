Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $80.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.29.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Up 4.5 %

Five9 stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,488,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $79,035,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.