Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five9 Price Performance
FIVN traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 983,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $92.40.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Five9
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.