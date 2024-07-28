Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 983,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,104. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $92.40.

Insider Activity

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $2,303,914. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

