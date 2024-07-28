Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,946,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,388 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $259,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FLO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.37. 1,045,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,030. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

