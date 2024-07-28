Flowserve (FLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Flowserve to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Flowserve has set its FY24 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flowserve to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.31 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

In other Flowserve news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

