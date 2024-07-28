Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 122.6% in July

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
FCSMF remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. Focus Graphite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.