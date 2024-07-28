Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Fortis Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.40.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
