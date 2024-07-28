Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Down 53.0% in July

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the June 30th total of 92,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

FRZA remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. 73,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,123. The company has a market cap of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.07. Forza X1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 32.95 and a current ratio of 34.27.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1, Inc focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. Forza X1, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida.

