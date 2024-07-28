Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:FT opened at $6.93 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.
Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Universal Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.