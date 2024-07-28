FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,161 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 623,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

