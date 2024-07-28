FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.33% of FTI Consulting worth $249,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 214,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,696. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.05.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
