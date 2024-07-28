FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.33% of FTI Consulting worth $249,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after purchasing an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company had a trading volume of 214,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,696. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.